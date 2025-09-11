Listen Live
Charlie Kirk Assassin Still At Large; Rifle Recovered

Police recovered a rifle after Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University, but the shooter remains on the run.

Published on September 11, 2025

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Addresses Turning Point USA Summit
Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Rifle Recovered Near Scene

Authorities are intensifying the manhunt for the shooter who assassinated Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Investigators confirmed they recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the attack, yet the suspect remains at large.

Kirk, 31, was the co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent conservative activist. He was delivering remarks under a tent during his “American Comeback Tour” when a gunshot struck him in the neck. Witnesses reported the shot came from a rooftop roughly 200 yards away. Emergency responders rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video surveillance shows a college-aged individual in dark tactical gear positioned on the rooftop before fleeing the scene. Investigators said the rifle was abandoned nearby, suggesting a calculated escape plan. Federal and state law enforcement agencies are collaborating on the investigation, reviewing surveillance and canvassing for leads.

Manhunt Still Ongoing

Two people detained shortly after the shooting were later cleared of involvement. As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspect is in custody. Officials stressed that the case remains a top priority, and the shooter is considered armed and dangerous.

Kirk’s killing has drawn swift condemnation from leaders across the political spectrum. Many described it as a shocking act of political violence that underscores growing concerns over safety at public events.

With the weapon in evidence but the suspect still missing, authorities continue urging the public to provide any information that may lead to an arrest.

Charlie Kirk Assassin Still At Large; Rifle Recovered  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

