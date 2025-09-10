Lil Rel Howery & Tabitha Brown Bring The Laughs In ‘Unexpected Christmas’

Source: Courtesy / 3 Diamond Films

The holidays just got a whole lot messier. 3 Diamonds Films released the trailer for Unexpected Christmas, a comedy-drama that promises equal parts laughter, love, and family chaos. The film stars Lil Rel Howery, Tabitha Brown and more familiar faces. Read more and watch the trailer inside.

Hitting theaters nationwide on November 7, the film stars comedian, writer, and producer Lil Rel Howery alongside Emmy-winning actress and viral favorite Tabitha Brown. Both also serve as executive producers on the project.

The movie follows the Scott family as they gather for what Momma Scott (played by the legendary Anna Maria Horsford) hopes will be the perfect Christmas. But things go left almost immediately. Her daughter Marissa (DomiNque Perry) shows up newly single, only to be blindsided when her ex, Richard (Howery), arrives—this time on the arm of her estranged stepsister Kerry (Reagan Gomez). What was supposed to be a warm holiday reunion quickly spirals into a swirl of romantic surprises, family secrets, old rivalries, and plenty of holiday drama. With Kerry scheming and Marissa making a bold move of her own, the Scotts are in for a Christmas no one will forget.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The film also stars Reagan Gomez, Terrence Terrell, Trell Woodberry, Ricco Ross, gospel powerhouse Koryn Hawthorne, Cecelia Friday, and Howie Bell, rounding out a dynamic ensemble cast.

Lil Rel Howery called the project “special,” in a press release. He also added, “This movie and this cast is so special and will be the holiday movie everyone will be talking about.”

Brown echoed the excitement, describing Unexpected Christmas as both hilarious and heartfelt: “Christmas movies are literally the gift that keeps on giving. Unexpected Christmas is relatable, and hilarious, but will truly be a gift for all families this holiday season!”

Behind the scenes, Unexpected Christmas is written by Cassandra Mann and directed by Michael Vaughn Hernandez, with production by Trell Woodberry, Phil Thornton, and Perrí Camper. The film is distributed by 3 Diamonds Films and Eammon Films, a team committed to amplifying Black voices and stories.

“As a Black-owned company, we’re honored to share a story that celebrates our voices, artistry, and impact on the global stage,” said Thornton and Woodberry.

With a mix of comedy, drama, and undeniable heart, Unexpected Christmas looks like it could become a holiday favorite for years to come.

Be sure to catch Unexpected Christmas in theaters November 7.

Watch the trailer below:

Lil Rel Howery & Tabitha Brown Bring The Laughs In ‘Unexpected Christmas’ was originally published on globalgrind.com