Missouri House Republicans Gerrymander Congressional Map 

The GOP has made it abundantly clear that it intends to steal the 2026 midterms. Missouri is the latest red state to begin redistricting, with the state House approving a gerrymandered congressional map.

According to the Missouri Independent, the state House voted 90-65 to approve a new congressional map that would take Missouri’s Republican majority in the House from 6-2 to 7-1. This would be done by carving up the district represented by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and splitting its voters into three Republican-leaning districts. “This is one of the ugliest moments I’ve seen and felt in my lifetime,” Cleaver told CNN. Cleaver intends to challenge the new map in court.

State Democrats have been vocal in their critique of the new map and the state Republicans’ motivations for this sudden redistricting effort. “The Missouri GOP is aiding and abetting the systematic destruction of our democracy by an authoritarian regime led by a geriatric con man who knows the only way he can win is to cheat,” House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, a Kansas City Democrat, said during the debate period.

“This is a Missouri First map, made in Missouri, for Missouri, as recommended by our governor,” said state GOP Rep. Dirk Deaton, the bill’s sponsor. “It better represents the state of Missouri,” he added.

That last part is not true, as Missouri’s redistricting effort lacks the support of the people. A recent poll revealed that nearly half of Missouri’s voters oppose the redistricting effort, feeling that it’s a waste of time and resources. Dozens of Missouri voters spoke out against the redistricting effort during a public hearing last week, with the common critique being that the new map puts rural and urban voters with little in common in the same district.

Opponents of the new map are considering invoking a Missouri law that allows voters to vote on new legislation through a statewide referendum.

Missouri Republicans have a disturbing track record of disregarding the will of the people to achieve their own ideological aims. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in 2022, a trigger ban on abortion was enacted in the state. A ballot initiative to make abortion a right enshrined in Missouri’s state constitution succeeded last year, making Missouri the first state where voters repealed an outright abortion ban.

So, of course, the Missouri House also passed legislation making it harder for similar ballot initiatives in the future. Under the new legislation, ballot initiatives that change the state constitution must obtain a simple statewide majority as well as a majority in all eight congressional districts to pass. Under this change, it would only take 5% of Missouri voters to oppose a ballot initiative to squash it out right.

Missouri Republicans have clearly rejected the notion that they work for the will of the people and seem to believe they’re entitled to their power.

Missouri’s redistricting effort is only the latest move by the GOP to rig the 2026 midterms in their favor. This all began in July when President Donald Trump asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to consider drawing a new congressional map. Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House, with Democrats only needing a net gain of three seats to flip control next year. Trump’s approval ratings are underwater, with voters particularly unenthused with his handling of the economy, so it tracks that he would try to cheat to win.

Gov. Abbott used the devastating Kerr County floods to announce a special legislative session where redistricting, not flood relief, would be the priority. The Texas legislature revealed a new map that adds five seats in districts Trump won by double digits during the 2024 election. Texas Democrats put up a fight by filibustering and leaving the state to deny quorum, which resulted in state Rep. Nicole Collier being held as a political prisoner in the state House after refusing police surveillance upon her return to the state. Gov. Abbott called a second special session, where the map eventually passed.

The moves in Texas ultimately set off a nationwide redistricting battle. Ohio is currently redrawing its electoral maps to adhere to a state law, and Florida has formed a commission to begin drawing a new electoral map.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Election Rigging Response Act to counter the gains made in the Texas map. California will hold a special election on Nov. 4, where voters will decide whether control of the state’s congressional maps will continue to rest with an independent redistricting committee or will be controlled by the state legislature until 2030.

Missouri’s map will now go to the state Senate, where it’s expected to pass in a vote later this week.









