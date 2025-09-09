Divorce Drama: Tyreek Hill Faces Serious Allegations Off the Field

Source: Rich Storry / Getty

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is facing serious allegations of domestic violence from his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, amid an ongoing divorce battle. In newly revealed court documents obtained by TMZ, Vaccaro accuses Hill of eight separate incidents of domestic abuse, beginning just two months after their marriage in November 2023. The first alleged incident reportedly took place in January 2024.

Hill, 31, has vehemently denied the accusations through his legal team. In a statement issued Monday, Hill’s attorney characterized the claims as part of a “shakedown” intended to damage Hill’s reputation and generate negative media coverage. As of Tuesday morning, Hill had not been criminally charged, and it remained unclear whether authorities are formally investigating the allegations.

Vaccaro filed for divorce on April 8, one day after police were called to the couple’s residence for a domestic dispute. The court filings come at a time when Hill is in the second year of a three-year, $90 million restructured contract with the Dolphins. Widely regarded as one of the NFL’s most explosive players, the five-time All-Pro has a history of off-field issues that continue to shadow his football career.

In addition to the latest allegations, Hill was detained by police in September 2024 for speeding and reckless driving just hours before the Dolphins’ season opener. He was also involved in a physical altercation with a marina employee in June 2023 and faces a lawsuit alleging he broke a social media influencer’s leg during the same period.

The Dolphins organization has not publicly commented on the latest developments.

