Fall Sneaker Guide: Cool Kicks You Need This Season

Source: Courtesy of Joce Blake / Courtesy of Joce Blake

I know y’all like to tussle, but fall doesn’t officially start until September 22nd. Regardless of what the calendar says, the crisp air, pumpkin spice everything, and cozy sweater vibes are already in full effect. To get you ready for this glorious transition, we wanted to provide a definitive list of fly kicks. These are sure to steal the show in any room you walk into this new season. From classic silhouettes reimagined with autumn-inspired palettes to cutting-edge designs boasting unparalleled comfort and style, our curated selection has something for every taste and occasion. Get ready to elevate your footwear game and step into fall with confidence and flair!

Crafted from buttery-soft suede, these sneakers are perfect for any stylish traveler. Whether it’s a festive weekend escape, holiday airport hopping, or finding the ideal gift, they offer the perfect blend of coziness, chic design, and lasting durability.

Vintage style meets modern energy. Perfect for hitting the streets or pushing fashion boundaries, these sneakers empower you to wear them your way. Lace up and step out with confidence.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It offers a fresh take on the iconic sneaker. It blends premium materials with new colors and textures for a modern yet familiar feel. Crafted with genuine leather for durability and structure, these kicks feature encapsulated Air-Sole units for lightweight cushioning. They also have solid rubber outsoles for reliable traction on diverse surfaces. Key details include the signature Wings logo stamped on the collar, a stitched-down Swoosh, and a comfortable foam sole.

Nike revamped the iconic Cortez based on your feedback, retaining its retro appeal. The re-engineered nylon upper is extra durable, preventing warping and creasing, while a wider toe box offers a comfortable fit. Firmer side panels provide stability, and the durable foam midsole with PHYLON cushioning ensures all-day comfort. These updated sneakers, complete with a padded collar and herringbone outsole, are for the fans.

Initially designed for cold-weather soccer training, has seamlessly transitioned from icy pitches to urban landscapes. This lifestyle iteration boasts a sophisticated snakeskin-look leather upper with refined overlays, elevating the iconic silhouette. Retaining its authentic charm, the pair features a classic gum rubber outsole, a reinforced T-toe, and the signature serrated 3-Stripes.

First released in 1999, the Mostro, affectionately named after the Italian word for “monster,” has become one of PUMA’s best-selling shoes. It was originally inspired by a 1968 sprinting spike and an ’80s surfing shoe. The new Mostro Fey combines its signature bold design with a delicate Mary Jane silhouette. It features a shiny satin upper, an elasticated strap closure, and an OrthoLite® molded sockliner. It retains PUMA branding and rubber spikes on the outsole for a look that’s entirely new and undeniably PUMA.

Fall Sneaker Guide: Cool Kicks You Need This Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com