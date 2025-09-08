Source: Karwai Tang/WireImage / Karwai Tang/WireImage

Drake’s betting woes continued this weekend after losing a $300,000 wager on Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 US Open. The rapper, who had publicly backed Sinner following the Italian’s Round of 16 victory, saw his hopes dashed when Carlos Alcaraz defeated Sinner in four sets: 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Drake posted his betting slip on Instagram, where fans quickly took note of the high-stakes gamble. However, the bet turned sour as Alcaraz showcased his dominance in the final, claiming his second US Open title and handing Drake another painful loss.

This marks Drake’s second consecutive year losing a major US Open bet. In 2024, he lost $210,000 after wagering on American Taylor Fritz, who fell short in the final. The back-to-back losses have reignited talk of the so-called “Drake Curse,” a long-running internet joke alleging that athletes and teams the rapper supports are doomed to fail.

Social media erupted following the match, with fans both mocking the rapper and warning athletes to avoid his endorsements. While Drake’s passion for sports is undeniable, his growing list of failed bets continues to attract attention—and laughter—online.

Despite the heavy loss, Drake has yet to comment publicly on the outcome. Still, many are already wondering: who will he bet on next, and will the curse strike again? The rapper’s high-profile betting has become a source of fascination for sports fans and casual observers alike, blending celebrity culture with the unpredictable world of competitive sports.

Whether the “Drake Curse” is real or just a coincidence, it adds an extra layer of drama to the events Drake chooses to back. For now, fans will be watching closely to see if any future picks break the streak or if the “curse” continues to haunt his bets.

Drake’s Wallet Takes the Hit, Loses Bet — Is the Curse Real? was originally published on theboxhouston.com