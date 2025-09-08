Sanaa Lathan Gets Warm Welcome At LA Sparks Game

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Love & Basketball star Sanaa Lathan sent fans on social media swooning after she shared footage of herself attending the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks games on Sept. 7. The 53-year-old actress was accompanied by director Gina Prince-Bythewood, the award-winning filmmaker responsible for bringing Love & Basketball to big screens across the world when the iconic film premiered in 2000.

On Sunday, Sanaa treated her followers to a joyful video and photo carousel, capturing her beaming with happiness at the Sparks game against the Dallas Wings at Crypto Arena, all while enjoying the company of her friend Gina. The stunning actress looked effortlessly chic in an oversized Sparks jersey, paired with casual blue jeans and a sleek black crop top. She shared a mix of candid shots from courtside and on the court, offering fans an inside look at the exciting event.

“Once a Spark… forever a fan. With Gina cheering for my old team. Had a blast,” penned Sanaa in the caption.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

One video shared by DJ Malski—the arena DJ–captured Sanaa laughing on the Jumbotron as he played Maxwell’s “This Woman’s Work,” an iconic song featured in Love & Basketball.

“I HAD TO! S/O to @sanaalathan Thank you for the GOOD VIBES!!! Go Sparks. Love & Basketball is one of the GREATEST movies EVER CREATED,” DJ Malski captioned the video.

Sanaa Lathan’s iconic character Monica Wright played for the Los Angeles Sparks in Love & Basketball.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of seeing Sanaa in her element, especially as she paid homage to her iconic role in the film by attending the game with Gina. The duo made movie magic in 2000 when Love & Basketball hit theaters, with Sanaa starring as Monica Wright in the unforgettable coming-of-age story. The film follows childhood friends Monica and Quincy McCall (played by Omar Epps) as they bond over their shared passion for basketball. The film follows their journey from adolescence to adulthood, showing how they chase their dreams of playing professional basketball while navigating the complexities of love and career.

In the film, Monica played for the Los Angeles Sparks while Quincy played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans lit up the comments section as they couldn’t get enough of the incredible tribute.

“@sanaalathan aka ‘Monica Wright’ and @gpbmadeit IN THE BUILDING,” wrote one fan.

Another user penned, “Love how they started playing Maxwell!! Just nostalgia seeing her & hearing that song. What a timeless beauty.”

Sanaa’s presence might have been the spark the Sparks needed. They went on to secure a 91-77 win against the Dallas Wings.

The team showed some love to the Hollywood veteran after their big win, too.

Sanaa Lathan Gets Warm Welcome At LA Sparks Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com