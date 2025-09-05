Renaming & Claiming! Ciara’s Son Future Legally Has Russell Wilson’s Last Name, The Lotionless Legion & Dirty Sprite Disciples Disgusted

After Russell Wilson showed love by shouting out his oldest son, “Future Wilson,” it was revealed that Ciara legally added the last name of the father who stepped up. Social media has been in shambles ever since with furious Future fans crashing out on behalf of the leader of the Dirty Sprite Disciples.

Source: John Nacion / Getty

At the U.S. Open, it was a family outing for the Wilsons and their two eldest children. Russ lovingly tagged the whole family in a repost, “Mrs. Ciara Wilson, Future Wilson & Sienna Wilson,” showcasing some proud pappy energy!

While the Wilsons enjoyed blended family bliss at the elite tennis tournament, this innocent comment angered the Ashy Avengers. Just because Future threw shots at Russell in his songs, fans swear that they’ve been locked in a “competition” for the 11-year-old most of his life. Is the “ongoing battle” in the room with us now?

Russell always made it clear that he has nothing but devotion for his wife, Ciara, and all of their children, including her oldest son, Future Zahir. The baller embraced and raised him as his son since he was a baby, and the couple tied the knot in 2016, when baby Future was only about 2 years old.

Future Zahir Has Been A Wilson For A While Despite The Brand New Outrage

Now it’s been confirmed for the record, that baby Future is a Wilson on paper. A source close to the situation confirmed to TMZ that the new name is actually old news. Ciara, who has full custody, legally changed it years ago.

For the unhinged uncles who don’t think the first name of “Future” is enough of a bond with his biological dad, don’t worry! Wilburn is also still part of the boy’s full legal name. The process isn’t possible without permission from the other biological parent unless Big Future has already given up his parental rights.

Check out the reactions to Ciara and Russell Wilson changing Baby Future’s name to Future Wilson after the flip!

Russell’s Announcement Of Future Wilson’s Legal Name Has Fans Of The Rapper Future Furiously Frothing At The Mouth

Welp, that’s settled in the real court, but the court of public opinion is still out of order over the M.I.A. HNDRXX hitmaker. For some reason, there is always more unwashed uproar about Russell remaining active in little Future’s life than Ciara’s claims that her ex was absent.

It seems like the Dirty Sprite disciples prefer that no man raise Ciara’s son besides their fave. When previously asked about the coparenting relationship, the “Ecstasy” singer burst into laughter in a now-viral clip. She also previously complained in court about Future missing visits, leaving their son with the rapper’s mother and grandmother during most of their scheduled time together, and that he rarely calls.

Even though Russell is showing up and showing out as the New York Giants’ new quarterback, some delulu detractors claim he loves baby Future out loud because he “misses being in the spotlight” or is “in his feelings.” It’s very telling that the critics are more worried about projected “pettiness” than actual parenting.

Russell previously confirmed on the I AM ATHLETE podcast hat he doesn’t treat Baby Future any differently than the couple’s other children, as he should! He considered that role a “gift” and a biblical calling similar to Joseph raising Jesus with Mary.

“I think that when you’re raising children and you’re married and everything else and loving, you got to love every single child as if they’re yours. That’s been the greatest gift of raising Future, Sienna, Win, and now Amora,” Russell said.

And somehow, people consistently try to claim that every fatherly moment is to spite another man.

A Black man adoring his family hasn’t riled people up this badly since the Obamas hit the scene. All that really matters is that Future Wilson seems to be having the time of his life with dedicated parents. Hopefully, the haters have as much love in their lives as the Wilsons, so they can give their Twitter fingers a break.

What do you think about the Future Wilson name change chaos?

The post Renaming & Claiming! Ciara’s Son Future Legally Has Russell Wilson’s Last Name, The Lotionless Legion & Dirty Sprite Disciples Disgusted appeared first on Bossip.

Renaming & Claiming! Ciara’s Son Future Legally Has Russell Wilson’s Last Name, The Lotionless Legion & Dirty Sprite Disciples Disgusted was originally published on bossip.com