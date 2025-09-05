Listen Live
Eagles sign Za'Darius Smith to one-year contract

Published on September 5, 2025

Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Eagles are adding to the pass rush one game into the season.

Philadelphia is signing veteran edge Za’Darius Smith to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per sources. The team later announced the news, placing fullback Ben VanSumeren on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Smith, 32, remained a free agent throughout the offseason as other top available pass rushers signed with teams. He expressed interest in a return to Detroit in June during the dog days of summer. Two days into the regular season, however, the edge rusher has finally found a club in the defending champs, the sixth franchise of his 11-year career.

In 2024, Smith split time with the Browns and Lions due to a midseason trade to Detroit. He finished with 17 QB hits and nine sacks in 17 regular-season games played.

Now, the veteran joins a Philly front seven that struggled to take down Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in the Eagles’ season-opening win on Thursday. Philly’s feared front seven, without Jalen Carter who was ejected six seconds into the proceedings, logged nary a sack on Prescott. Where he will fit in alongside Jalyx HuntNolan SmithJosh Uche and Patrick Johnson remains to be seen.

Smith and the Eagles will take on the reigning AFC champion Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIX rematch next Sunday.

This article was sources from nfl.com

