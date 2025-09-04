Listen Live
Keffe D Gets Time For Jail Brawl While He Waits For Tupac Murder Trial

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, a key figure in the investigation into Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder, was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison after getting into a fight in jail.

Published on September 4, 2025

Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case
Source: Pool / Getty

This happened while he was waiting for his trial on the murder charge. On September 2, 2025, a Nevada judge, Nadia Krall, handed down the sentence after Davis was found guilty of fighting with another inmate at the Clark County Detention Center. A video showed the two men grappling for about 30 seconds before officers stepped in.

Davis, who is 62 years old, was arrested in September 2023 for his connection to Tupac’s death, which has been unsolved for nearly 30 years. During the hearing, he claimed that he was only defending himself in the fight, saying, “My parents brought me up to protect myself, and that’s all I was doing.” The sentencing could have been much harsher, as Nevada law allows for sentences between one and 20 years, but the judge gave him a concurrent one-year sentence. This means he’ll likely serve the time while already in jail waiting for his murder trial, which is set for February 2026.

Davis’ arrest in 2023 sparked a lot of attention, as many people believe he holds crucial information about Tupac’s death. His upcoming trial will be closely watched, as it could finally provide answers to questions about what really happened to the legendary rapper.

Keffe D Gets Time For Jail Brawl While He Waits For Tupac Murder Trial  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

