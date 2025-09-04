Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in Pennsylvania

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

While nobody won the Powerball jackpot worth over a billion dollars for Wednesday’s night drawing, a winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania.

The numbers selected were: 3, 16, 29, 61 and 69, with the Powerball number being 22.

Eleven tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes, including one in Pennsylvania.

The other $1 million-winning tickets were sold in: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, llinois, Maryland, Minnesota and Ohio.

There were also 117 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 36 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

Since May 31, there have been 41 straight drawings without a big winner.

The jackpot prize was worth $1.4 billion, but since no one won the top prize, it rolls over with $1.7 billion up for grabs.

The next drawing will be Saturday night, with the prize expected to be the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins. Lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game’s many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. All participants must be 18 years old or older.

Over the last 10 years, the five most frequently drawn lotto numbers are 61, 21, 23, 33,64 and Powerball 4, according to Texas Lottery data.

