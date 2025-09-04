Listen Live
Entertainment

Justin Bieber Announces Surprise Sequel Album

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game
Source: Dave Sandford / Getty

Justin Bieber isn’t letting up this year.

Just two months after releasing his R&B-leaning album Swag, he’s already back with its follow-up, Swag II. The pop star took to Instagram & Twitter Thursday (September 4th) with posts of pink-hued billboards and projections popping up in different cities, each one stamped with: Swag II.

The rollout mirrors how Bieber handled Swag earlier this summer, when billboards appeared hours before the project suddenly arrived. That album, his seventh, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and delivered his biggest streaming week yet, fueled by hits like “Daisies” and “First Place.”

While Swag leaned heavy into R&B, this new chapter is expected to shift more toward pop. But who knows really? Swag ended up delivering new flavors no one was expecting. And with the eligibility window for next year’s Grammys now closed, Swag II has a clean shot at 2027 nominations without Bieber having to compete against himself.

Though no tracklist or features have been revealed yet, Bieber’s been hinting at the follow-up with studio photos over the past few weeks.

Beliebers who once waited four years between albums are now getting two in less than two months.


SEE ALSO

Justin Bieber Announces Surprise Sequel Album  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

iOne Local Sales| Erykah Badu- KBFB | 2025-08-01
Contests

Register to Win Erykah Badu Tickets

News

Florida Pastors Arrested While Praying Over ‘Black History Matters’ Mural That Gov. Ron DeSantis Ordered Removed

iOne Local | 1800TW Back to School Cash | 2025-07-25
Contests

1800TW Back to School Cash

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close