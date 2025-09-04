Listen Live
Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Dies at 28

Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28

Published on September 4, 2025

Zeus Network's "Bobby, I Love You, Purr" Premiere Screening
Source: Steven Simione / Getty

The social media world is mourning the loss of Raymond Harper, widely known as “Rolling Ray,” who passed away at just 28 years old. A vibrant and unapologetically authentic figure, Ray captured hearts with his humor, wit, and larger-than-life personality.

Raymond Harper gained fame through viral social media moments and appearances on shows like MTV’s Catfish: TrollsDivorce Court, and the Zeus Network dating series Bobby I Love You, Purrr. His unique voice and fearless authenticity made him a beloved figure in the online community.

The Zeus Network, where Ray appeared in multiple shows, confirmed his passing with a heartfelt Instagram post. “Gone way too soon,” the network wrote. “Your laughter, light, & loving spirit will live on FOREVER!” The post celebrated Ray’s raw and real personality, calling him “unapologetically & authentically your truest self.”

Ray’s mother, Sazola Nay, shared her grief in an emotional Facebook post, which the network also shared. “It is with a heavy, heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray has gone home to be with the Lord,” she wrote. “I thank everyone who has called or texted. This is going to be a long road.”

Rolling Ray’s influence extended far beyond his viral fame. He was a trailblazer who inspired others to embrace their true selves. His humor and resilience brought joy to countless fans, and his presence on social media created a sense of community for many.

While the cause of his passing remains unknown, the impact of his life is undeniable. As the Zeus Network put it, “Your laughter, light, & loving spirit will live on FOREVER.”

Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

