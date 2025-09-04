Mariah Carey Crowns SZA As Her Favorite Artist & Shows A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Love

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Mariah Carey popped up on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon” livestream and had fans shook when she revealed some unexpected favorites in the game.

The legendary diva, known for her powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits, named SZA and A Boogie wit da Hoodie as her current favorite artists, sparking a viral moment that had viewers talking long after the stream ended. The interaction unfolded when Kai asked Mariah who her favorite artists were at the moment, and she quickly responded with a nod to *SZA*, calling her “talented.”

The praise for the SOS singer was real love, and fans were thrilled to see Mariah’s admiration for the R&B star. But the surprise didn’t stop there. When Kai followed up by asking about her favorite rapper, Mariah turned the question back to him, and Kai gave his pick: A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Mariah’s immediate excitement upon hearing his choice created a lighthearted, almost surreal moment, as it was clear the two shared the same love for the Bronx rapper. Fans took to social media to express their disbelief and delight over the rare connection between two music icons from different generations.

This unexpected exchange added to the growing list of unforgettable moments in Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon” series, which kicked off with Kim Kardashian’s visit and continued to deliver one surprise after another. Mariah Carey’s appearance not only solidified the stream as a cultural event but also showed a different side of the singer, as she connected with fans and fellow artists in a genuine, down-to-earth way.

