Is Drake the New Sports Illustrated "Curse"

Drake betta not bet on ANY H-Town teams!

Published on September 3, 2025

Drake’s back at it again—this time swinging for the fences (or maybe the baseline?) with a $300,000 bet on Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 US Open.

The Canadian rapper and notorious high-stakes gambler posted a screenshot of his betting slip on Tuesday afternoon, showing he’s all in on the world No. 1 in men’s tennis. If Sinner delivers, Drake’s looking at a cool $507,000 payday—not bad for a week’s work watching tennis.

But here’s the twist: Drake’s betting history is as infamous as it is entertaining. Known for big wagers across sports—sometimes cursed, often unlucky—his track record is more rollercoaster than straight sets. Fans online immediately revived the “Drake Curse” chatter, worried that his backing might jinx Sinner’s otherwise dominant run.

Still, this isn’t a blind bet. Drake previously won $345,000 after putting $250K on Sinner to win the 2025 Australian Open, showing he’s got a little tennis intuition. That win helped offset his previous $210K loss when he bet against Sinner in the 2024 US Open final—ouch.

As of now, Sinner has cruised into the quarterfinals, crushing Alexander Bublik and next facing fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Will Drake finally break the “curse” or double down on heartbreak? Tennis fans are watching the action on court—while social media watches Drake’s bankroll.

Either way, the champagne’s on ice.

Is Drake the New Sports Illustrated “Curse”  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

