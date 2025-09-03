YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

Source: REACH Media / Radio One Digital





YK Osiris revealed a transformed mindset and renewed focus during his recent appearance on “The Morning Hustle” with Lore’l and Kyle Santillian, discussing his journey from financial struggles to personal growth.

The Jacksonville native opened up about burning through $1.5 million in just 18 months early in his career, calling it a valuable learning experience. “I thank God every day. I appreciate you letting me do that, because if I didn’t do that now, I’m going to do it when I’m 35,” Osiris explained, comparing his mistakes to those of industry legends like Jay-Z.

Now focused on smarter investments, the singer revealed he’s purchasing houses for his family members and prioritizing long-term financial stability over flashy purchases like jewelry.

Osiris addressed his mental health transformation, crediting meditation and working out for his improved state of mind. “I don’t really know the old Osiris,” he said, describing his current self as completely different from his past struggles. The artist emphasized taking life “day by day” and not letting past mistakes define his future.

The conversation touched on his boxing ventures, which stemmed from his desire to protect his six younger sisters growing up. Despite feeling “robbed” in his recent fight with DDG, Osiris maintains he boxes for fun and competition rather than seeking conflict.

Regarding his music career, Osiris expressed excitement about his new single “You See” featuring Lil Duval, a fellow Jacksonville artist. The collaboration came naturally, with Duval completing his verse in one take. Osiris praised his hometown’s music scene while acknowledging Jacksonville’s reputation as a city that “ain’t nothing to be played with.”

The singer also reflected on past controversies, including the Sukihana situation, expressing regret for “misreading the room” while maintaining he had no ill intentions. He emphasized his respect for women, citing his upbringing as the only boy among six sisters.

Despite admitting to being a perfectionist who overthinks his music releases, Osiris promised fans that new material is coming. He described having “crazy music” ready but struggling with the decision of what to release next.

The interview showcased a more mature YK Osiris, focused on personal development and ready to reclaim his position in R&B.

