Listen Live
Celebrity

Social Media Reacts To Karen Huger's Early Release From Jail

Life After Lockup: Here’s What Happened When Karen Huger Made Her Grand Exit From Jail

Social media reacts to Karen Huger's early release from jail

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Karen Huger

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Clankity clank! Reality fans are buzzing over the early release of Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger who made her grand exit from jail while #RHOP cameras were reportedly rolling.

ABC 7 was live on the scene s Huger, 62, was released from Maryland’s Montgomery County Detention Center after being sentenced to two years, with one year suspended, for a DUI arrest.

After leaving the detention facility, Karen hopped in a black Escalade and waved to reporters before being whisked away.

This comes after the reality star was sentenced to two years with one year suspended for her FOURTH DUI marking the bitter end to her now-infamous DUI case.

Prior to her sentencing, Huger filed a motion arguing that a harsh punishment would not serve justice, citing her longstanding role as a “community figure” and the emotional toll the case had taken on her family.

But the judge wasn’t buying it, and ruled that Huger has 30 days to appeal.

It’s also safe to say the viral footage of Huger’s embarrassing DIU arrest played a major part in the judge’s decision ahead of Huger being found guilty on all charges except reckless driving, according to PEOPLE.

The footage from the arrest was released after being played for the jury in court, showing Huger being questioned by cops after the car accident. Karen can be seen struggling to get words out as she tries to convince police that she didn’t have much to drink, which they immediately shut down.

At one point, one of the officers can be seen telling Huger she was “hammered,” which she called “bulls***” in the footage.

If that looks bad, things somehow got worse when a detained Karen mumbled about multiple topics before telling police she’s “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine”–no, seriously. Also, WHAT???

Naturally, fans erupted over Karen’s drunken behavior that went from really bad to tragic real quick.

Following the incident back in March, the 61-year-old was charged with a DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life, and person, along with recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property.

Do you think Karen learned her lesson this time? Are you excited about Karen’s return in the new season of RHOP? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Karen’s grand exit from jail on the flip.

The post Life After Lockup: Here’s What Happened When Karen Huger Made Her Grand Exit From Jail appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Life After Lockup: Here’s What Happened When Karen Huger Made Her Grand Exit From Jail  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

News

DC Mayor Extends Trump’s Federalization Of Law Enforcement As White House Claims Victory In Crime Crackdown

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

Business black woman having phone conversation with client in office. African american young woman using smart phone
DFW Career Fair

Radio One DFW Career Fair Employers Confirmed

DFW Career Fair
Local

You’re Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close