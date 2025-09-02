Listen Live
Saquon Barkley Named Best Player in the NFL

Saquon Barkley ranked No. 1 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2025 list

Published on September 2, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

A star-studded season set high expectations for Saquon Barkley, as he’s been recognized as the crème de la crème of the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back has been ranked No. 1 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2025 list.

A listed that is voted on by his peers, this encapsulates what a dynamic year Barkley has had. This recognition follows a historic and championship-winning debut season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he set the NFL record for total rushing yards in a season (regular season and playoffs combined) and was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year. He also won “Best NFL Player” and “Best Play” at the 2025 ESPY Awards.

According to the Eagles website, NFL Films Senior Producer Shannon Furman was the person who broke the news to Barkley during an interview at the All-Pro running back’s house in June.

“The Top 100 list is always a little controversial, but it’s fun for us here at Films. Some guys love it. Some guys hate it. They don’t understand how it could possibly work and whatnot. Saquon is a player who’s always respected this list,” said Furman, an Eagles fan who will be directing Hard Knocks: In Season, which will spotlight the four NFC East teams later this year.

“He was very stoic. He just had this big smile on his face and was just like, ‘This is a great way to start this interview.’ He told me after it ended, ‘If I wasn’t going to be top 10 on this list, I was going to kick you out of my house.'”

This is Barkley’s fifth time being recognized on the Top 100 list. He was No. 16 after his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign entering the 2019 season but was never placed higher … until now.

Barkley joins nine other Eagles who also made the NFL’s top 100 players list:

With the rankings now complete, Barkley is the ninth Eagles player to be featured on this year’s list.

No. 19: Jalen Hurts

No. 23: Lane Johnson

No. 26: Zack Baun

No. 29: A.J. Brown

No. 43: Jalen Carter

No. 49: Quinyon Mitchell

No. 60: Cooper DeJean

No. 69: Jordan Mailata

The Eagles kick off the 2025-2026 season Thursday (Sep. 4th) night against their division rival Dallas Cowboys.

