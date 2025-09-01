Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?

Soulfully southern songbird K. Michelle is apparently more of a houseWIFE than some Bravo watchers know. The rumored new Real Housewife of Atlanta recently shocked fans by revealing that she quietly wed her husband, who’s out of the spotlight, after a decade of dating.

For those who have followed K. Michelle’s journey, her romantic life has been a very public and, at times, tumultuous part of her narrative. Known for her powerful vocals and unfiltered personality, she’s never shied away from discussing her relationships on platforms like Love & Hip Hop Atlanta or through her music. As she prepares to release her highly anticipated new country album, she recently surprised fans by casually announcing her married status on a livestream, as captured by LiveBitez and reported by The Shade Room.

During the livestream, K. Michelle admitted that it took her husband “a decade” to finally put a ring on it, a revelation that she said people might want to “crack on me and joke about.” However, she was quick to take the blame for the delay. She openly admitted that the long engagement was her fault because she wasn’t “perfect” and didn’t feel as though she was “marriage material.”

Continuing to keep it real, K. Michelle candidly described her personality and how it played a role in her relationship’s timeline. She confessed,

“Yeah, I’m more masculine. I think I’ve always been a lot for him. But I think I’m a lot for a lot of men.”

She also shared that after a breakup, she wound up getting married in record time.

“To be in a relationship, break up in that relationship, remember we broke up?” she asked someone off camera. “I got married a week later, to somebody else.”

The singer is keeping the identity of her new hubby under wraps for now–BUT if you can recall, K. was quietly booed up with Memphis dentist, Dr. Kastan Sims.

K. and the good doctor are hometown friends and went public with their relationship in 2016.

And while Dr. Sims has been out of the headlines for quite some time, it was reported that he and K. were expanding their family after years of wanting children.

After initially exploring surrogacy, K. told ESSENCE in 2020 that she would be starting IVF treatment to have twin girls with Sims, who was her fiancé at the time.

“Yes. I’m doing genetic editing, which means I’m able to pick the gender of my children,” she said. “I knew that I wanted girls and I knew I wanted twins… I just told my fiancé, I said, ‘Looky here, if three take, well, we got three!’” Source: Prince Williams / Getty

K. Michelle also acknowledged the emotional toll the process took on her relationship with Dr. Sims, who didn’t have children of his own.

“So, there’s definitely been a lot of crying, screaming days with Kastan. It’s a lot, and men don’t really understand how important it is to a woman to be able to conceive and carry naturally. They’ve offered us the option of a donor egg and I’m like, no, I don’t want a donor egg. I don’t want anybody else’s egg matched with his.”

In 2022, the two appeared on WEtv’s Marriage Bootcamp and discussed expanding their family.

If K. indeed did marry Dr. Sims, then we wish her all the best on expanding her family—and hope to meet him on #RHOA season 17 to silence the haters of her houseWIFE status.

K. Michelle Releases New Country Single “Jack Daniels”

In related news, the country crooner known as Puddin’ is cracking open a cold one — musically speaking — and pouring her powerhouse pipes into her country music debut, “Jack Daniel’s.”

“This is me coming home,” said K. Michelle in a statement about the track. “Country is in my blood. I was raised on southern soil in Memphis, Tennessee, where soul and country grew from the same roots. This new music is a celebration of where I come from — the pride, the bittersweet, and the whiskey-soaked truth of it all.”

Produced by Kristian Bush (of Sugarland fame) and Jeff Balding, and co-written with ERNEST, Jordan Dozzi, and Rocky Block, the smoky slow-burner serves steel-melting vocals with a side of southern sass. K. even quips that Tennessee whiskey is the “only man she trusts.”

And in true trailblazer fashion, the move makes history: K. Michelle is the first Black woman to partner with Jack Daniel’s on a musical project. Fans, all 12 million of them across social media, have been thirsting for this release, and K. finally delivered a shot of southern soul mixed with country grit.

“This is my story, and I’m ready for the world to hear it,” declared K about the single.

Listen to “Jack Daniel’s” below.

