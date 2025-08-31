Can’t Keep A Cowboy Down: ‘Love Island: USA’ Taylor Williams Trampled At Rodeo But Will Be ‘Back In The Saddle’

“If you’re not being dangerous, then you’re not living life,” a phrase Taylor Williams once used to introduce himself on Love Island USA, has now taken on a terrifying new meaning. The reality star was hospitalized after being trampled by a horse at a rodeo, but thankfully, he is on the road to recovery.

According to Metro, the scary incident occurred at the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo in Scottsdale, where the 25-year-old was participating. Footage from the event showed the reality star’s horse losing its balance after another horse ran by it. As the animal fell, Taylor was thrown from his saddle, and the horse, estimated to weigh between 1,100 to 1,300 pounds, then rolled over him as it regained its footing. After the horse got back to its feet, Williams remained on the ground, not moving, for a moment, leading rodeo officials to rush to his aid.

Thankfully, his injuries were not severe. The day after the accident, Taylor took to social media, sharing a photo of himself in a neck brace with a “thumbs up” to the camera. He wrote, “Preciate all the love! I’m all good!” In another post, he promised fans he’d be “back in the saddle as soon as possible.”

Though he is still recovering, he is seemingly feels well enough to come back outside. Us Weekly reports he will still attend a previously scheduled club appearance, “Was in a horse accident last night but I’m still pulling up tonight injured and all! It’s my brothers bday yk we still turnt!”

Taylor Williams Injured But Not Out

For those who followed Taylor’s journey on Love Island USA season 7, his passion for the rodeo and his “cowboy” persona was a central part of his identity. He’s also a well-known animal lover who previously studied veterinary science. His journey on the show led him to couple up with Clarke Carraway, and despite failing to make it to the final, the two have remained committed to each other since leaving the villa.

Their relationship was not without its initial challenges. Fans of the show were far from thrilled with their romance, especially after Taylor had previously been coupled up with Olandria Carthen at Casa Amor. This led to Taylor and Clarke being voted last in several categories in a challenge based on viewers’ votes.

Despite the negative feedback, Taylor and Clarke were committed to making their relationship work outside of the villa. “I wasn’t surprised. I kind of expected it,” Williams told Us Weekly. “I knew it was coming, so I just took it on the chin, was like, ‘S***, it is what it is.” He added, “We put it out of the way where we didn’t have to think about what everybody else thought. It’s just what we thought about each other and how we [were] gonna move forward. We didn’t see it and be like, ‘Oh, America hates us.”

Their commitment has proven to be strong, as Clarke shared a post on Instagram where she’s escorting Taylor out of the hospital, proving their dedication to each other. Taylor also previously told Variety after their elimination from the show, “We started talking about the real world. I want her to come to Oklahoma, and I’ll go see her in Charlotte.” Their romance has clearly blossomed in the real world, with Clarke’s public support for Taylor during his health scare.

