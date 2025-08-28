Listen Live
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Thirst trap o’clock!

2024 FOX Winter Press Day

Source: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Netflix’s The Truth About Jussie Smollett? Doc, Pastor Jamal Bryant confessing that ‘narcissism’ led to his side baby, maybe-pregnant Cardi going viral for her courtroom shenanigans, Love Island star Ace getting dragged to Hell over messy comments about Nic and Olandria, Tamar Braxton clapping back at Funky Dineva in messy spat, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Kayla Nicole making her return to the series amid her ex Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift.

Related Stories

The professional baddie was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from 2017 to 2022 where the baller ascended to elite status while the supermodel was holding him down.

“I think that dating an athlete is a choice and can be a challenge for any woman because I think that their schedules require a lot,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “Especially if it’s long distance and you find yourself kind of putting your goals and your dreams on the back burner to support theirs.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Jordyn Woods delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos and Joie Chavis giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Chlöe Bailey, La La Anthony, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110 appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close