Lil Nas X Says Jail Was “F-cking Terrifying” After Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Cop In Underwear

Lil Nas X has responded after a bizarre incident that resulted in his arrest. Last Thursday, the “Old Town Road” rapper was recorded walking down Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles in only white briefs and white cowboy boots. He commented to those recording about a “party” and continued to strut down the street. Later, he was recorded completely naked continuing his walk as alarmed passersby shouted out to him.

Born Montero Lamar Hill, the 26-year-old was ultimately arrested after law enforcement said he assaulted a police officer by punching him in the face twice. He was charged with four felonies, but released Monday on $75K bail after his lawyer successfully argued that he had strong ties to the community and was not a flight risk. It remains unclear whether Hill was experiencing a drug overdose or a mental health issue.

In his post-jail comments, Hill said that jail was “f-cking terrifying” but that he was going to be fine.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, y’all. Okay. She’s gonna be all right. She’s gonna be all right. Sh-t,” Hill said in a social media post via his Instagram story on Tuesday. “That was f-cking terrifying, that was terrifying, that was a terrifying last four days, but your girl’s gonna be all right.”



Hill has provided no further explanation about what happened.

His father, Robert Stafford, said that his son was “remorseful.”

“He’s going to get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers,” Stafford told NBC News. “Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

TMZ, which first broke the news that Hill was wandering the streets in his briefs, obtained footage that shows him aimlessly walking around Hollywood in the day before the arrest, ending up sitting in a hotel courtyard and drinking water before leaving the premises.

At one point, he took off his shirt but left the rest of his outfit, including a cowboy hat, on.

A former social media personality, Lil Nas X was discovered after making music on multiple platforms. In 2018, his song “Old Town Road” went viral, setting a new Billboard chart record for 19 weeks at #1. After a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, he released his debut album Montero, generating three top 10 singles and making him a superstar.

He is the first artist in history to come out as queer while at #1. His career has generated its fair share of controversy, especially with the single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” which featured him giving a lap dance to Satan.

That controversy hardly compares to this, but his lawyer says the incident was completely out of character.

“Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person’s life,” his attorney Christine O’Connor said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

Hill returns to court on Sept. 15. He must attend either four Narcotics Anonymous meetings or enroll in outpatient drug therapy, the court ordered as terms of his release.

Social media is overwhelmingly hoping he overcomes whatever he’s battling. See the reactions below.

Lil Nas X Says Jail Was “F-cking Terrifying” After Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Cop In Underwear was originally published on cassiuslife.com