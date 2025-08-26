Listen Live
Entertainment

Cupid Talks 'The Line Dance King' Album & Future Goals

Cupid Talks ‘The Line Dance King’ Album & Record-Breaking Ambitions

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

100th 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The mastermind behind the iconic “Cupid Shuffle” is back with his most ambitious project yet. Cupid recently sat down to discuss his upcoming album “The Line Dance King,” dropping September 1st, promising to revolutionize the intersection of R&B and line dancing.

Breaking New Ground in Music

“It’s the first line dance R&B album where everything has a dance,” Cupid explained. “From top to bottom, 14 songs.” The album features collaborations with Yung Joc, Tonio Armani, and DJ Kool, creating what he calls music perfect for “the family reunion where everybody can dance the whole time.”

Related Stories

Cupid’s approach remains rooted in accessibility. “The moves are clever and easy enough for everybody to be able to do,” he said. “It’s just about unity and getting people moving together.”

From Gospel to Guinness Records

One standout track, “High Stepping,” showcases Cupid’s versatility by blending gospel inspiration with his signature dance style. “I always wanted to do a gospel record,” he shared. “So we got the R&B vibes, the harmonies, the inspirational message, and the steps to it.”

His dedication to live performance continues to drive his creativity. In 2007, Cupid broke the Guinness World Record for the largest line dance with 17,000 people at Atlanta’s Cascade Park. “That’s what does it for me,” he said about watching thousands dance together.

Looking Ahead

With upcoming tour dates including One Music Fest on October 26th, Cupid’s advice for concertgoers is simple: “Don’t wear uncomfortable shoes. Wear the clothes that you know you can dance the best in, because it’s gonna be a party like none other.”

After two decades in music, Cupid’s passion remains unchanged: creating moments of collective joy through dance.

SEE ALSO

Cupid Talks ‘The Line Dance King’ Album & Record-Breaking Ambitions  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close