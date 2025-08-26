Cupid Talks ‘The Line Dance King’ Album & Record-Breaking Ambitions

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The mastermind behind the iconic “Cupid Shuffle” is back with his most ambitious project yet. Cupid recently sat down to discuss his upcoming album “The Line Dance King,” dropping September 1st, promising to revolutionize the intersection of R&B and line dancing.

Breaking New Ground in Music

“It’s the first line dance R&B album where everything has a dance,” Cupid explained. “From top to bottom, 14 songs.” The album features collaborations with Yung Joc, Tonio Armani, and DJ Kool, creating what he calls music perfect for “the family reunion where everybody can dance the whole time.”

Cupid’s approach remains rooted in accessibility. “The moves are clever and easy enough for everybody to be able to do,” he said. “It’s just about unity and getting people moving together.”

From Gospel to Guinness Records

One standout track, “High Stepping,” showcases Cupid’s versatility by blending gospel inspiration with his signature dance style. “I always wanted to do a gospel record,” he shared. “So we got the R&B vibes, the harmonies, the inspirational message, and the steps to it.”

His dedication to live performance continues to drive his creativity. In 2007, Cupid broke the Guinness World Record for the largest line dance with 17,000 people at Atlanta’s Cascade Park. “That’s what does it for me,” he said about watching thousands dance together.

Looking Ahead

With upcoming tour dates including One Music Fest on October 26th, Cupid’s advice for concertgoers is simple: “Don’t wear uncomfortable shoes. Wear the clothes that you know you can dance the best in, because it’s gonna be a party like none other.”

After two decades in music, Cupid’s passion remains unchanged: creating moments of collective joy through dance.

