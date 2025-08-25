Investing In Influence: Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, Charlamagne Tha God & Magic Johnson Share Success Secrets At InvestFest [Exclusive]

Source: Paras Griffin/ Getty

InvestFest 2025 blended pop culture, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy as the likes of Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, Charlamagne Tha God, and Magic Johnson offered attendees hard-earned business wisdom and motivational insights.

The annual festival, launched by Earn Your Leisure (EYL), brought together thousands of attendees for a dynamic weekend of panels, live interviews, and networking.

For Earn Your Leisure founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, the event is the culmination of a year-long, meticulous planning process that Millings described to BOSSIP as preparing “12 months for three days.” Their dedication ensures the festival remains “super concentrated on what we feel like the community needs to know,” providing direct access to experts on topics from AI and real estate to cryptocurrency.

Rashad Bilal speaks on stage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty)

Source: Troy Millings on stage day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty)

While the main panels drew massive crowds, a key component of the festival was its marketplace, which highlighted over 400 businesses. The event also featured two game-changing additions: the Deal Room and a live Open Pitch competition with a hefty $125,000 on the line, and a lineup of headlining speakers—including Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, Charlamagne Tha God, and Magic Johnson—who offered attendees a masterclass in wealth and self-empowerment.

While speaking on the EYL stage with Charlamagne Tha God, Steve Harvey delivered a powerful message of self-belief, telling the audience they were “the chosen ones” for their willingness to invest in themselves. He also emphasized the importance of authenticity, urging people to embrace their unique life stories.

“Let me say something to all of you who invest money in yourself, you’re the chosen ones,” he said. “God picked you a long time ago, that’s why you’re the first one in your family.” Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Basketball legend-turned-business mogul Magic Johnson also shared a pivotal moment from his youth that shaped his financial philosophy. He recounted a long-ago decision to take a lump sum of cash over Nike stock.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“You know how much money, 46 years later, that stock will be worth today?” he asked an auditorium full of InvestFest attendees. “$1,000,000,005.” This humbling lesson, he said, fuels his mission to educate others.

“We educate ourselves about that so that you are successful, so that your siblings, your family, your friends can follow your lead.”

Johnson also spoke on his relentless drive, a trait he believes is key to his success.

“I go to bed at eight o’clock, I’m up at four o’clock, I work out for two hours, and then I’m in the office all day. I’m driven. I don’t need nobody to pat me on the back, I’m self-motivated, so that plays in my favor.”

Both men also underscored the importance of leveraging personal success for the betterment of the community. Harvey reinforced this sentiment, stating, “We can make each other great,” and concluded by advising attendees to identify their God-given gifts and remember that true power lies in ownership, not just being on a platform.

“I would rather own ABC, than be on ABC,” he asserted. Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Charlamagne echoed that and reminded InvestFest attendees of the power of authenticity. “Your journey, who you are, God put you in that unique situation for a reason,” said the Breakfast Club. host. “So don’t be afraid to tell that story, that’s how you beome a very authetic personaltiy.” Source: Paras Griffin / Getty As for Issa Rae, she offered insifht into her business acumen beyond writing and acting. The Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen owner, told InvestFest attendees about her powerful idea to network “across.” Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Instead of trying to “network up” by seeking out and connecting with people who are already at the top of your industry, she advocates for building a strong network with those who are at your same level and just as ambitious as you are. That has led to massive success for the Insecure creator.

“Every piece has been connected to someone else, and I’m not being foolish enough to think I can do every single one on my own,” said Issa. Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Hit the flip for more.

In addition to the powerful messages, a bevy of beautiful people were seen on the scene at InvestFest, including hosts Paige Shari, Anisa Brenee, and Miss Basketball..

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

as well as realtor Quiana Shonté…

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Derrick Hayes, Pinky Cole, and their family…

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

as well as Fawn Weaver and Tabitha Brown.





Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

What do YOU think about InvestFest 2025???

Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Rashad Bilal speaks ontage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty) Troy Millings onstage day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty) Paras Griffin

The post Investing In Influence: Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, Charlamagne Tha God & Magic Johnson Share Success Secrets At InvestFest [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

Investing In Influence: Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, Charlamagne Tha God & Magic Johnson Share Success Secrets At InvestFest [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com