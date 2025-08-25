Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Women’s wrestling has picked up extreme amounts popularity over the past decade. Although they have been integrated into the entertainment sector since its inception, the role of women in wrestling has massively evolved from ring manager to main-eventer. With so many captivating faces entering the squared-circle, we have curated a list of the hottest female superstars in the WWE today. [CLICK HERE] for a full list of women in the WWE

Who is the Hottest Female Wrestler of all-time in WWE?

Many would name Trish Stratus as the hottest female WWE superstar of all-time.

Trish Stratus, from Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, was a main fixture in the WWE Women’s division since the early 2000s. She was crowned WWE Women Champion (7 times), and was the first female to main event Monday Night Raw alongside Lita. Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Check out the Hottest Women of WWE Below!

Honorable Mentions:

30. Chelsea Green

29.Naomi

28. Kayden Carter

27. Kiana James

26. Nikkita Lyons

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAv8oecu9sU/?hl=en

25. Kairi Sane

24. Tatum Paxley

23. Lash Legend

22. Stephanie Vaquer

21. B-Fab

20. Nia Jax

19. Zelina Vega

18. Arianna Grace

17. Sarah Schreiber

16. Kendall Grey

15. Adrianna Rizzo

14. Karmen Petrovic

13. Jakara Jackson

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAPNEv6PLHq/?hl=en&img_index=1

12. Lola Vice

11. Jackie Redmond

10. Roxanne Perez

9. Kelani Jordan

8. Elektra Lopez

7. Jade Cargill

6. Rhea Ripley

5. Jazmyn Nyx

4. Bianca Belair

3. Maxxine Dupri

2. Jaida Parker

1. Liv Morgan

