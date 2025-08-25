Listen Live
Consequence Eggs On Pusha T Beef

Consequence is continuing to take shots at Pusha T after the Virginia rapper distanced himself from Ye fka Kanye West.

Published on August 25, 2025

Consequence added to his simmering beef with Pusha T after blasting the Clipse rapper for his comments about Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. In a new on-the-spot street interview, Consequence says that he’s got a mountain high plume of smoke for Pusha T and even criticized a lyric from the Virginia rapper.

TMZ caught up with Consequence in Manhattan, who elaborated on his ongoing feud, referrering to Pusha T as “Pusha-TMZ” in his defense of Ye.

“I have the number one thing, it’s not number two, it’s not number three,” Cons begins when asked about the brewing King Push beef. “Didn’t he tell y’all ‘yellow diamonds look like pee-pee’?” he aded with an incredulous sneer.

“We ain’t gonna be talking about old guys all day,” Consequence continued, before having TMZ turn the cameras on his son, 192 Records recording artist Caiden The Crownholder and TikTok star Reece, promoting Caiden’s new single, “You So Fine.”

Earlier in the month, Consequence unloaded on Pusha T via X, writing, “Pusha T is a LIAR with no IntegrityHow do you tell the World that you don’t respect Ye when you apologized to him for dragging him into the Drake Beef…Clearly, you stabbed that man in the back for Clout.”

https://www.tmz.com/watch/consequence-pusha-t-08-21-2025 – Watch the aforementioned clip here.

