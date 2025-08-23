Ciara’s Daughter Sienna Reveals Her Favorite Song Is ‘Ride’ During Cute Interview With Singer: ‘I Wish You’d Pick Another One’

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Ciara may have given her fans a ton of hits over the years, but it seems she’s also dropped a song her daughter Sienna also loves. Much to her mother’s chagrin, the adorable little girl revealed that her favorite CiCi track is the naughty anthem “Ride.”

During a sit-down for Billboard, the cute mom and daughter duo got real about musical inspiration, heroes and, of course, the Ciara discography. When it came time to quiz the superstar singer, Sienna decided it was time to reveal what her favorite track is. After her mother lovingly tried to get her to choose a different song, Sienna made sure to let everyone know that she knows the words to her jam.

“No, Mom, say the real answer,” she said. “It’s Ride! Mom, you knew the answer, you’re just trying to act like you don’t. I luh that song!”

She then proceeded to sing the chorus, albeit with the wrong words, as Ciara looked on with embarrassment before saying, “I know, I just wish you’d pick another song!” The singer then explained that Sienna and her siblings joined her on tour last year, resulting in her knowing maybe a little too much about her mother’s songs.

The pair then went on to discuss the 8-year-old’s favorite singers and, to no surprise, her mom topped the list.

“You’re my first and Taylor Swift is my second,” Sienna said. “And Missy Elliott is my favorite rapper.”

Though her famous mother and father are couple goals for many, the two will not be collaborating on music if Sienna has anything to say about. When the question of whether Ciara and Russell Wilson should make musical magic, the 8-year-old quickly shut down hopes saying, “No, dad is crazy and his singing is a little off.” Sienna is strict!

Ciara has hopped back in time for her latest album, CiCi, collaborating with her original sound architect Jazze Pha and tapping Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes and Tyga for features. She also made sure to bring in some new school with songs featuring Latto, Lil Baby and Bossman Dlow.

