Make America Hate Again: Donald Trump’s Smithsonian Attacks Continue, Titian Tyrant Says There’s Too Much Focus On ‘How Bad Slavery Was’

First and foremost, this is all a distraction, a deeply insulting distraction, but a distraction nonetheless.

In an effort to take the focus off the release, or lack thereof, of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Donald Trump is now attacking the Smithsonian National Museum of American History for being “too woke.” Remember, when Trump needs to take the heat off himself, he’ll always attack a minority group. Typically, that means Black folks, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community.

According to Reuters, last week, the White House announced that it will be conducting an “internal investigation” into the museum’s programming after Trump charged the institution with propagating an “anti-American ideology.” We’re inclined to believe that Trump aide and hate purveyor Stephen Miller is behind this devilish deed, as it sounds very much like something he would whisper in the president’s ear while sitting on his lap, but we digress.

Trump took to Truth Social to lament how much of the museum is dedicated to America’s bloody, bigoted, violently vile, and rancidly racist history. It appears that he’d much rather we all act like slavery, Jim Crow, COINTELPRO, and multiple state-sanctioned assassinations never took place.

"The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future." Maybe Trump thinks that slavery couldn't have possibly been "that bad" for Black people because of bootlickers like Tim Scott.

Ironically, failure, darkness, and the past were the DNA of both of Trump’s presidential campaigns, and he was regularly chided for not painting a more positive picture of the country that he duplicitously claimed was “great.”

The White House’s official X page co-signed Trump’s Smithsonian shenanigans.

To say that there was pushback against this bulls**t is an understatement.

If you were one of the ones who tried to convince the masses that voting doesn’t matter, or that both Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are “two sides of the same coin,” hopefully, this is a shining example of just how untrue those sentiments are.

