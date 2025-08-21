Listen Live
Lil Nas X Arrested, Hospitalized For Reported Possible Overdose

Lil Nas X Arrested, Hospitalized For Reported Possible Overdose While Wandering In Underwear

Lil Nas X has been hospitalized after allegedly assaulting an officer.

Published on August 21, 2025

36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Lil Nas X was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer amid law enforcement calls that the musician was wandering in only his underwear in the streets of Los Angeles.

Citing a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, People confirms that officers were dispatched just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, to the 1100 block of Ventura Blvd. after receiving reports of “a man nude in the street.”

According to the spokesperson, the suspect “battered an officer, so he was booked for battery on a [peace officer].” They added that the man was transported to the hospital for treatment and will be charged once released, at which point the booking process will proceed.

The LAPD spokesperson did not confirm the suspect’s identity. However, TMZ reported that the individual was Lil Nas X. The outlet published photos and videos that appeared to show the 26-year-old “Old Town Road” singer walking down Ventura Blvd. around 4 a.m. wearing only underwear and boots.

“Hey, don’t be late to the party tonight,” says Lil Nas X in the video to a bystander. “You know where the party is,” he adds.

He then continues to walk down the street in his underwear while singing and discussing a party.

https://x.com/TMZ/status/1958574199049523265

TMZ also claimed that multiple calls to the LAPD mentioned a possible overdose, though the department spokesperson could not confirm those reports to People.

Prior to his arrest, Lil Nas X was posting erratically on social media, with fans pointing out that he shared bizarre photos on his account.

We’re sending sincere well wishes to Lil Nas X.

This story is still developing…

The post Lil Nas X Arrested, Hospitalized For Reported Possible Overdose While Wandering In Underwear appeared first on Bossip.

was originally published on bossip.com

