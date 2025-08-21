Listen Live
Playboi Carti Leaker 'King Bob' Sentenced to 10 Years

Published on August 21, 2025

Justice has been served as the perpetrator responsible for leaking a Playboi Carti’s project, has been jailed.

Noah “King Bob” Urban was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

Between 2022 and 2023, Urban allegedly stole several victims’ personal information through a process known as “SIM swapping.” This process involved rerouting other people’s cellphone numbers to his own devices, which would then allow him to access their wallets.

With this illegal access, Urban was able to fund himself under the guise of promising unreleased music..

At least five different victims were robbed of $800,000 in cryptocurrency. Authorities say he used several aliases in addition to “King Bob,” including “Sosa,” “Elijah,” and “Anthony Ramirez.”

According to Complex, Urban is alleged to be a lead member of the group Scattered Spider. The group made headlines in the past for allegedly leaking unreleased music from a number of popular artists. They include Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert.

What is Scattered Spider?

Scattered Spider is a group is believed to be comprised of teenage and young adult hackers. According to a Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) put out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), they target large companies and their contracted information technology help desks, and have allegedly engaged in data theft for extortion, among other criminal activities.

The group’s members “are considered experts in social engineering and use multiple social engineering techniques, especially phishing, push bombing, and subscriber identity module (SIM) swap attacks, to obtain credentials, install remote access tools, and/or bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA).”

