Fort Worth Man Charged For Murder

Source: Photo Courtesy of IMPD / IMPD

29-year-old Fort Worth resident Christopher Blanton Jr has been charged and is being held with a substantial bond for the murder of 32-year-old Cody Davontae Scott. It is alleged that Blanton shot Cody in his vehicle while Blanton was driving in another vehicle.

According to the Fox4 arrest affidavit, they obtained A witness in the suspect’s car who claims that at the time of the shooting, the victim was not visible behind the tinted windows. Responders found Cody in the vehicle driver’s seat with a gunshot wound, according to arrest documents. Cody was found in his dully pickup truck around 2:55 PM on East Berry Street.

In an interview with Blanton’s front-seat passenger, it’s said that Blanton told the passenger to lean his seat back right before Blanton pulled out a gun and began shooting at Cody’s vehicle. In the interview, the passenger witness of Blanton’s vehicle also said that they never saw the victim because of Cody’s windows being tinted.

Blanton thought Cody was following him and felt threatened enough to shoot.

However, according to the arrest documents, evidence from the scene, along with witnesses’ statements, contradict Blanton’s statements that Cody threatened him.

Blanton is being held in the Tarrant County Jail.

TRENDING: Dallas Man Killed in Suspected Carjacking

TRENDING: Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA