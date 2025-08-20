Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC

JaNa Craig is living her best life after her split from Kenny Rodriguez.

Memphis rapper Key Glock was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, August 19. As the Paper Route Empire artist talked to cameras with TMZ, the Love Island USA star walked up beside him, holding his hand and asking if he was ready to go.

The outlet’s cameraperson was noticeably shocked, saying that she had just captured JaNa in Los Angeles and she hadn’t mentioned the blossoming relationship. But, regardless of their PDA and nervous giggles, Craig insisted that she and Glock weren’t on their way to a date, and were just friends who were working together.

This unexpected pairing comes less than a month after JaNa split from her boyfriend of almost a year, Kenny, whom she met on season 6 of Love Island USA. The relationship came to an end in July, just ahead of the one year mark, with Craig ending the relationship amid rumors of racism and Rodriguez only staying in the pairing for money and opportunities.

While JaNa never confirmed exactly what it is that Kenny did to lead to their breakup, she did address the split on Instagram, saying that it was even worse than the public could have imagined.

“Hi my loves…Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me,” Craig wrote on her IG Story in July. “As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is.”

She continued, “Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating. Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.” Following that, rumors ran rampant that the split was tied to alleged racist texts found on Kenny’s phone.

Following the breakup, the last few months of their relationship are being shown on Peacock’s Love Island: Beyond the Villa. In the most recent episode of the reality series, JaNa admits that Kenny gave her “serial killer vibes” on their anniversary date, which reportedly took place in May.

On the date, Craig confronts her then-boyfriend about telling fellow Love Island USA star Miguel Harichi that she also didn’t want to move in together. Her questions about the situation were met with awkward silence from Kenny, who eventually responded, “I voiced to him, I wanted separation from you,” he said, per Cosmopolitan.

Later on, JaNa confided in friends Leah Kateb and Serena Page about the date, saying that Kenny just shut down.

“He just gave me straight eye contact, like he just locked in. It looked like he was giving me serial killer vibes,” she said of Rodriguez. “When he shuts down, he just like, was locked in on me.”

Dating or not, we’re happy to see JaNa out and about with someone who isn’t Kenny following such a disastrous split!

