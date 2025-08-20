Lancaster HS Sophomore Dies After Football Practice Emergency

Source: General / Radio One

Wednesday morning, Lancaster Early College High School tragically lost one of its sophomore students after he suffered a medical emergency two days prior at football practice, according to Lancaster ISD officials.

On Monday, one of the junior varsity players reported to his coach that he wasn’t feeling well, and he began getting treated by athletic trainers following UIL heat safety protocols. According to the release sent out by Lancaster ISD.

They attempted to lower the student’s body temperature by placing him in a cold tub. Following the tub, the student started showing signs of improvement. The EMS then took him to the children’s medical hospital for a deeper evaluation.According to the district, the student died 2 days later.

In a release, the district said, “Our Lancaster ISD athletic training staff carefully followed all UIL and district heat safety protocols and procedures, which included adjusting practice times, utilizing indoor facilities, maintaining hydration stations, monitoring real-time heat conditions, and ensuring certified athletic trainers were on site.” Ensuring they did all they could to give him immediate and responsive care while following all UIL and district protocols for heat safety.

This tragedy has resulted in Lancaster ISD canceling practice for the rest of the week, as well as their upcoming scrimmage scheduled for Thursday against North Forney.

The school, along with other places around the district, is offering grief counseling.

“Our hearts are broken, and we extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, classmates, teammates, and teachers during this unimaginable time of loss. We ask our community to join us in keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers.” Says Superintendent Dr. A.K. Perera following the student’s death.

It’s always heartbreaking to lose a life, especially a child gone too soon. May he Rest In Power.

Lancaster HS Sophomore Dies After Football Practice Emergency was originally published on majic945.com