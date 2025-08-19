'Bald Baby' JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
Vice President with JD Vance is being ‘honored’ in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, with a meme mural.
Vance became a viral meme earlier this year, as AI generators removed his hair and provided the internet with an image that would become the butt of all JD Vance jokes for months to come. An immigrant was even arrested for containing this egregious image of Vance.
FUBAR PAC, a non-profit organization, dedicating that time, effort, and energy, to bring the social media imagery to life.
This is a mural of the JD Vance-as-a-bald-fat-baby meme that has been circulating for what seems like forever. The JD Vance Philadelphia mural just went up over the weekend, and this is what it looks like:
Members of the community are thrilled to see the second in command to the right-wing look just as silly as his MAGA rhetoric.
“Thank you for this masterpiece! 🔥🔥” itzmethu2 commented.
“The highlight of my drive home from the gym @callitwhatitispod 😂😂😂😂😂” taylordit_events wrote.
What is FUBAR PAC?
FUBAR PAC, lead by Philly native Jack Inacker, is a
Their mission is to ‘flip the House’ in 2026, by running ‘the aggressive opposition campaign that other organizations won’t.’
“We’re determined to erode Republican support in these three districts by jumping in early when the return on investment is at its highest.” the FUBAR PAC website read.
“In this attention economy, putting out the most creative content possible is how we bend the narrative back in our direction. Let’s hit the bad guys hard now and soften them up for a Democratic challenger to trounce them next November.”
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers Amid Contract Drama
-
Dallas Rapper BigXthaPlug Arrested
-
1800TW Back to School Cash
-
T-Hood Murder: Cops Name Ky Frost, Son Of Kirk & Rasheeda, As Prime Suspect
-
Yella Beezy Trial Date Set in High-Profile Mo3 Murder Case
-
Atlanta Rapper T-Hood’s Death Ruled A Homicide After Autopsy Results
-
Remembering Aaliyah: Dallas Was the Last City to Feel Her Love