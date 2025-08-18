Gladys Knight, 81, Speaks Out After Son Accuses Her Younger Husband Of Elder Abuse

Gladys Knight has assured fans her mental health is just fine after some concerns sparked by her son.

The soul music legend is speaking out after her eldest son, Shanga Hankerson, claimed his mother was facing elder abuse from her much-younger husband, William McDowell. According to Knight, those claims couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I’m sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented,” she said in a statement, per the Post. “I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been on stage for three quarters of a century, hard to believe, right?” The songstress continued, “I’m healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months. I’m excited to get back on the road with my sisters and on stage with The Queens Tour. See you soon.”

In addition to Knight’s statement, her publicist, Laura Herlovich, also debunked the rumors, telling the outlet that the legendary singer and her team are “greatly saddened by Shanga’s unfounded allegations, especially as he has had no substantial contact with her.”

She added, “At this time our lawyers have no choice but to explore any and all legal remedies due to Shanga’s defamatory comments.”

Knight’s rebuttal came after Hankerson, 49, claimed that his mother was being subjected to elder abuse at the hands of McDowell. He made such claims during an interview with The Shade Room, alleging McDowell was forcing Knight to tour despite her declining health.

“I did my best to give [McDowell] the space to play the role of husband and do what was in my mom’s best interest, and he has not done that,” he alleged at the time. “Why is she working? Why is she in this situation where she’s being made to believe that she has to work like this? That’s really my issue with it.”

Hankerson went on to recall a time when the “Every Beat of My Heart” singer allegedly “zoned out” while performing with her band.

“The band played about two or three extra bars. And she zoned out. The background singer started singing … and that brought her back,” Hankerson explained. “They’re having to rewind the teleprompters because my mom is forgetting to even look at them.”

Knight and McDowell, who is reportedly 33 years younger than the soul singer, got married in 2001.

In addition to Shanga, who she shares with music executive Barry Hankerson, the seven-time Grammy winner also has daughter Kenya Newman, 62, and late son James Newman III with her first ex-husband, James Newman.

Knight was also married to Shanga’s father, Barry, from 1974 to 1979; and former Ohio representative Les Brown, from 1995 to 1997.

