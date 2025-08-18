Listen Live
Entertainment

Sharon Stone Admits She Once Dated Nelly

Sharon Stone dropped an unexpected bombshell about her love life during a recent interview.

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Getty

Sharon Stone turned heads with a surprising confession during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

When host Andy Cohen asked if she ever dated rapper Nelly, Stone answered simply, “Yes, I did.” Her admission drew audible gasps from the audience—so she clarified that it was a one-and-done, with “No, I did not” when asked about a second date.

Stone kept it light, giggling but offering no timeline or details beyond the one-time outing. The romance remained as brief and unexpected as it was buzzworthy.

Related Stories

Meanwhile, Nelly has since moved on—he married R&B star Ashanti in December 2023. The couple welcomed their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, in July 2024. Their relationship marks a full-circle moment, as they originally dated in the early 2000s before reconnecting two decades later.

Stone, now 67, has lived much of her life outside the tabloid spotlight. She has been single since her 2004 divorce and has focused on motherhood—raising her three adopted sons.

Stone reminded viewers that even her dating stories come with a twist only she could deliver.

SEE ALSO

Sharon Stone Admits She Once Dated Nelly  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close