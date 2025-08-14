Social Media Reacts To Kash Doll Seemingly Re-Kanoodling With Za’Darius Smith Just Days After Kalling It Kuits

Listen Live
Published on August 14, 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Well, it certainly appears that Kash Doll is re-kanoodling with Za’Darius Smith just days after blindsiding fans with an announcement of their split on social media.

“At this point of my life I just need to be single,” she wrote on X. “Za’Darius a great guy but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect we decided to part ways.”

“I’m giving the internet a break also so I’m done with yall too right now,” she added.

Fast-forward 72 hours later to the ‘Ice Me Out’ rapper appearing to have a change of heart based on a now-viral tweet where she swooned over her mannnn who we’re assuming is still Za’Darius Smith.

Naturally, the tweet sent social media into a frenzy, prompting the rapper’s perennially petty ex Tracy T to enter the chat and threaten to take custody of their son.

“My son finna be with me. He moving with me, I don’t want him to be around no f*** a** n***a,” said the rapper. “That ain’t his daddy. He’ll be here ASAP.”

When a fan told him he should try to get Kash back, he snapped, “F*** her. Ain’t nobody worried about her.”

Before the breakup, tensions between Tracy T and Za’Darius Smith had already been percolating online.

When Tracy commented on a photo of Kash, Smith, and Kashton–the son Kash shares with Traci—claiming “Kashton don’t wanna be there”—Smith fired back:

“Ni**a when you ready to buy school clothes and go half on that tuition let me know!!”

https://instagram.com/p/DM60q_dMQLF/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=bfa14fa9-c14e-46e7-9a83-85ee3a1449c4

Then on Sunday, Tracy responded to their split with, “look like ima be paying that tuition by myself.”

This pushed Kash to fire off a blistering clapback about tuition and Tracy being “two things [she’s] never seen together.”

At this point, we hope Tracy T finds a new hobby (knitting?) to distract him from seeing Kash smitten with her new mannnn.

Are you here for Kash spinning the roundabout with Za’Darius? Could you date an amazing person with a bitter baby daddy/mama? Tell us down below and peep the funniest reactions to Kash Doll seemingly re-kanoodling with Za’Darius on the flip.

