Listen Live
Food & Drink

New Poll Reveals Americans Are Drinking At Record Low Levels

The new poll from Gallup drinking is down to just 54 percent, the lowest that's been reported by one percentage point in 90 years.

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drinking wine at restaurant.

The adult beverage industry is facing a number of new challenges, including President Donald Trump’s tariffs, outside economic factors, slowing production, and shifting trends. A new poll reveals that 54 percent of Americans are self-reporting that they are drinking, perhaps serving as a forewarning as companies pivot and adjust.

As shared by Gallup News, the polling organization shared its findings after conducting its annual Consumption Habits survey between July 7-21. For the past 86 years, Gallup has been tracking how Americans consume alcohol, noting that there has been a downward trend after holding steading at 60 percent between 1997 and 2023.

From Gallup:

Related Stories

From 1997 to 2023, at least 60% of Americans reported drinking alcohol. The figure fell to 62% in 2023 and to 58% in 2024, before reaching 54% today. Prior to the most recent poll, the rate has been under 60% fewer than 10 times, including 58% in the initial 1939 poll and a one-time low of 55% recorded in 1958. The highs of 68% to 71% were all recorded between 1974 and 1981.

The consecutive declines in Americans’ reported drinking the past few years are unmatched in Gallup’s trend and coincide with recent research indicating that any level of alcohol consumption may negatively affect health. This has been a sharp reversal from previous recommendations that moderate drinking could offer some protective benefits.

When the poll is segmented out by demographics, women are reporting lower drinking numbers, accounting for 51 percent, while men are reported to Gallup numbers that add up to 57 percent. Overall, younger respondents between the ages of 18-34 are reporting that they are drinking at a rate of 50 percent. For respondents 35 to 54, and 55 and older, those numbers are at 56 percent each.

Gallup also noted that while Americans are drinking less, they aren’t necessarily turning to other substances such as recreational marijuana, despite the growing trend of “California Sober,” which often highlights drinks largely infused with THC derived from hemp. Another growing category, NA or non-alcoholic beverages, showed some early promise but hasn’t captured the attention of the wider market looking to abstain from alcohol for whatever their reasons.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

New Poll Reveals Americans Are Drinking At Record Low Levels  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close