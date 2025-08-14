There’s no place like Magic City—one of Atlanta’s most storied gems known for its delicious lemon pepper wings and top-tier twerkettes who take center stage in Magic City: An American Fantasy premiering this Friday, Aug. 15, on STARZ.

The five-part docuseries explores the rise (and reign) of the iconic club and its massive influence through a nostalgic lens with commentary from trendsetters, culture curators, and history-makers, including T.I., Drake, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Jermaine Dupri, Shaquille O’Neal, Dominique Wilkins, and more.

Check out the trailer below:

Created and executive-produced by Cole Brown, Magic City: An American Fantasy takes viewers on a jiggly journey through the club’s rich history as a pop culture obsession where many of your favorite club anthems made their debut.

“The reason I feel like it was important right now is, for one, people were listening to me because I did the Freaknik documentary first,” said Dupri in an interview with Okayplayer. “You have people’s eyeballs at a certain time…and then I just feel like it was the universe speaking because me and Cole, and my father [former record executive Michael Mauldin] had a conversation about something else that led into this. Initially, it wasn’t even about Magic City. I feel like the wind made us make this. The wind just blew us in that direction.”

As expected, Atlanta showed up and showed out at the star-studded screening soirée with appearances by 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Jermaine Dupri, Young Dro, and more.

Other notable attendees included Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney—owner of the famed club, former Bachelor Matt James, Hot 107.9’s Morning Hustle co-host Lore’l, photographer Cam Kirk, and an eye-catching array of Magic City’s prolific pole princesses from the past and present.

Will you be seated for Magic City: An American Fantasy? Tell us down below!

The post Thick Thangs & Lemon Pepper Wings: Starz Celebrates Magic City’s Culture-Shaking Impact With New Docuseries, Brings Out 2 Chainz & More To Star-Studded Soirée In The A appeared first on Bossip.

Thick Thangs & Lemon Pepper Wings: Starz Celebrates Magic City’s Culture-Shaking Impact With New Docuseries was originally published on bossip.com