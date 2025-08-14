Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

NBA YoungBoy now has enough kids to coach a whole NFL starting offense, with his count hitting 13.

In a new song called “This Month Confessions,” he raps, “Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid it,” suggesting that Yaya Mayweather is pregnant and that he didn’t want to keep the baby. Yaya quickly shut down the rumors. She posted online saying, “Idk where y’all getting this from but I’m not pregnant.”

Even though she denied the pregnancy, she showed love for YoungBoy in a supportive message, calling him an inspiration and saying she’ll always be there for him.

Meanwhile, rumors have also been going around that YB’s wife, Jazlyn Michelle, might be the one who’s pregnant. The Louisiana rapper married Jazlyn in 2023, but nothing has been confirmed about her expecting. Aside from his personal life, YoungBoy has been making headlines for something else — he’s now showing support for Donald Trump.

On the song “XXX” from his new album “MASA“, he raps, “Whatever Trump doin’ / B*tch, it’s good for the young uns (all hail Trump).”

His support for Trump may not be random, earlier this year, Trump gave YoungBoy a presidential pardon for his gun charges. YoungBoy had been sentenced to two years but was released in March to serve house arrest. Thanks to the pardon, he no longer has to follow those conditions. After the news, YoungBoy thanked Trump, saying he’s grateful for the chance to keep growing “as a man, as a father, and as an artist.”

With 13 kids, legal drama, and now political talk, NBA YoungBoy continues to keep the spotlight on him.

Baby Trell 13.0: NBA YoungBoy Says He’s Expecting 13th Child was originally published on hiphopwired.com