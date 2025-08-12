Metro Boomin Walks Out Of His Own Party After Fans Take Over the Stage

Source: Claude Yao Sahi/Johnny Nunez / Getty

Metro Boomin’s listening party in Atlanta for his new project, “A Futuristic Summa“, took a wild turn, and not in a good way.

The event was supposed to celebrate the project’s release, but things got messy when fans wouldn’t get off the stage. Young Metro asked anyone who wasn’t directly involved in the project to step down. “If you did not rap or make a beat on this motherf*cking tape, please get the f*ck off the stage,” he told the crowd. But no one listened.

After trying to get people to move and still seeing no change, Metro decided to just leave the party early. A video of the moment was posted by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, and most fans in the comments were on Metro’s side. “I would’ve left too,” one person said. Another added, “He did the right thing, not a soul moved when he told them too smh.”

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A Futuristic Summa, which dropped on August 1, has a strong lineup of features. Metro brought in big names like Future, Quavo, T.I., Young Thug, and 2 Chainz. He also gave some love to early 2000s Atlanta by including artists like J Money, Roscoe Dash, Young Dro, and more. The project mixes old-school Atlanta vibes with Metro’s signature futuristic sound.

Reactions to the project have been mostly positive, with fans enjoying the mix of generations and styles. But not everyone’s been supportive. After catching some hate online, Metro clapped back on social media. “A lot of y’all get no b*tches and it shows,” he wrote on X. He followed up with more posts aimed at people who never experienced real teen party culture, saying they shouldn’t even be judging the music.

Even with all the drama, A Futuristic Summa is getting a lot of attention. The music is solid, the features are strong, and it’s clear Metro Boomin is still at the top of his game, even if his own party got out of hand.

Metro Boomin Walks Out Of His Own Party After Fans Take Over the Stage was originally published on hiphopwired.com