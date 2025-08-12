Cardi B May Flip A Jay-Z Classic With New Single, “Imaginary Players”

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

As Cardi B gears up to drop her next single, “Imaginary Players,” the song is already igniting buzz on social media thanks to its bold nod to a Jay-Z classic. Some fans are eager to see how she reinvents it. While other fans seem to be a bit more skeptical. Read more inside.

The title “Imaginary Players” samples Jay-Z’s 1997 song from In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, a standout track noted for its soulful production and gritty lyricism. That original song sampled René & Angela’s Imaginary Playmates, which infused nostalgic soul tones beneath Jay’s smooth flow.

Cardi’s teaser features her in a white fur coat and bodysuit, pink wig, and towering boots, captioned, “Just a lil taste of the drama.”

Since Cardi’s new song shares the same title, fans have reason to believe that it will feature a sample of the Jay track. She took to Instagram Live to confirm some of that statement. However, she didn’t address whether a direct sample will be used or not.

“It’s one of my favorite songs on the album, to be honest with you,” Cardi shared. “I fought really hard to put this song out because some people wanted a different direction, but I wanted more of a hip-hop direction […] This single is really how I talk all day, every day, but in a song. It’s like, real flex s**t, real calm flex s**t, you know what I’m saying?”

Fans have divided opinions. Many are buzzing with excitement, expecting Cardi to “eat” on the reinterpretation. Others worry a remake might overshadow Jay-Z’s timeless original. Cardi has proven time and again that she moves with intention and intensity, creating several hits in her short career. So anticipation is high on whether she’ll match the Jay Z’s classic.

“Imaginary Players” is the next single before the release of Cardi’s highly awaited second studio album, Am I the Drama? The project is set to drop September 19. It’s the first single since the album announcement, following her June release of “Outside.” Her team confirms that chart-toppers like “WAP” and “Up” will also appear on the album, giving those hits a permanent home.

The sample nods to Cardi’s roots in East Coast hip-hop and her reputation as both a trendsetter and a fearless auteur. She’s maintained that Am I the Drama? is a statement project shaped by her experiences and cultural identity. Whether “Imaginary Players” leans into its OG sample or subverts it, Cardi is approaching rap royalty on her own terms.

Stay tuned Friday for the upcoming single. This one’s poised to command attention and all the drama.

Cardi B May Flip A Jay-Z Classic With New Single, “Imaginary Players” was originally published on globalgrind.com