Listen Live
Education

Top 5 First Day Hacks Your Teachers probably Won't Tell you

Top 5 First Day Hacks Your Teachers probably Won’t Tell you

The first day of school can be nerve-wracking, but with these quick tips, you’ll be ahead of the game and ready to roll

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Jas
Source: General / Radio One

The first day of school can be nerve-wracking, but with these quick tips, you’ll be ahead of the game and ready to roll. Plus, these hacks might not come straight from your teachers, but trust me—they work!

1. Drop a Compliment — With Style

Start off on the right foot by complimenting your teacher, but keep it fresh. Something like, “Ms. Trenchbull, your long skirt is fire! You ate today—no crumbs left on that cardigan either!” It breaks the ice and gets you some good vibes early.

2. Volunteer for the Easy Stuff

Related Stories

Want to earn some brownie points without sweating? Offer to pass out papers or handle light lifting. It’s a simple way to stay involved and lowkey helpful.

3. Choose Your Seat Wisely

Sit next to someone who actually pays attention. When your brain zones out, they’ll be your built-in note-taker. Trust me, future you will thank present you.

4. Make a New Friend

Chat with at least one new person on day one. Those early connections can save you from wandering the lunchroom alone later. Plus, new friends = new vibes.

5. Pack an Emergency Snack

Always have a little snack tucked away in your bag. Because hunger waits for no one—and it hits hardest when you’re in class.

SEE ALSO

Top 5 First Day Hacks Your Teachers probably Won’t Tell you  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close