Bill Bellamy says How to Be a Player 2 is in the works!
American Actor and fan favorite Bill Bellamy stops by the RNB studio to chop it up with ASHMAC ahead of his show at the City Winery!
Bellamy talks about the early days, coming up as a Video Disc Jockey for MTV, memorable interviews, and the two celebrities that had the most ‘aura’ he’s ever witnessed. Bellamy talks about stars of the 90’s and who got the flowers they deserved, and how time has involved entertainment, the music industry, and everything else around us.
Bellamy also speaks on his podcast ‘Top Billin’, and favorite movie roles, and new projects including ‘The Worst Christmas Ever’. Bill gives up an exclusive update on the sequel to 1997’s ‘Def Jam’s How to Be a Player’, and tips on how to be a player in 2025!
Check out the full interview below!
Bill Bellamy says How to Be a Player 2 is in the works! was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers Amid Contract Drama
-
1800TW Back to School Cash
-
T-Hood Murder: Cops Name Ky Frost, Son Of Kirk & Rasheeda, As Prime Suspect
-
Yella Beezy Trial Date Set in High-Profile Mo3 Murder Case
-
Atlanta Rapper T-Hood’s Death Ruled A Homicide After Autopsy Results
-
Remembering Aaliyah: Dallas Was the Last City to Feel Her Love
-
Dallas Rapper BigXthaPlug Arrested