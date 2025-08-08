Listen Live
Celebrity

BET 'Suspends' Soul Train Awards & Hip Hop Awards Indefinitely

End Of An Era? BET ‘Suspends’ Ceremonies For Soul Train Awards & Hip Hop Awards Indefinitely

BET Hip Hop Awards & Soul Train Awards shelved "indefinitely," but BET CEO Scott Mills claims "suspended" ceremonies "aren't gone" forever.

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fans of content for the culture may have to say “goodbye” to the BET Hip Hop Awards and Soul Trail Awards, or at least, “see you later,” according to BET’s CEO Scott Mills.

BET CEO Scott Mills attends BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Mills announced the surprising news during an interview with Billboard. While discussing the network’s future, he explained the difficult work of reimagining mainstays, like two beloved award shows. This isn’t an official end forever, but maybe the end of an era as the ceremonies are suspended indefinitely.

“So for BET linear, we have suspended the Soul Train and Hip-Hop award shows. But we have a team that’s actively thinking about where those award shows might best live as the media climate continues to evolve. They aren’t gone,” Mills reassured.

“It’s less about them being no longer and more about our team having to reimagine them for this changing media landscape that we find ourselves in. I think what we’re going to see are more people taking franchises and saying, ‘This might have started on linear television, but now I’m going to move it to another space. Do I move it to streaming? Or do I move it to another platform?'” he asked.

The BET Hip Hop Awards was just shy of a 20th anniversary next year and the Soul Train Awards have been an institution nearly twice as long, since 1987. In addition to the BET Awards, which just celebrated a 25th year, BET will “still have the NAACP Image Awards and the Stellar Awards,” Mills added.

Although the temporary loss of these honors for Black music and culture is a disappointment, these aren’t the things up in the air. According to Variety, parent company Paramount Global put BET up for sale, with Mills and a private equity firm as potential buyers for $1.6 to $1.7 billion. Media moguls like Tyler Perry and Byron Allen also expressed interest in acquiring the network.

Fans may really see both renewed versions of the Soul Train Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards as other former favorites have recently spun the block. College Hill returned with the College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Season 3 premiered on BET+ June 20 with Tamar Braxton, Saucy Santana, Nick Young, Angela White (aka Blac Chyna), Claudia Jordan, and Karlous Miller attending Xavier University in New Orleans.

Another hit, 106 & Park, also got overhauled to return as 106 & Sports, expected to premiere later this year.

106 & Sports is a collaboration with Spring Hill Entertainment, and everybody is working feverishly to get it ready to launch in the fall. We’re going to start with a weekly show at that point with lots of wonderful guests. It will apply the best elements of the 106 & Park structure and format to the sports world,” Mills revealed to Billboard.

The post End Of An Era? BET ‘Suspends’ Ceremonies For Soul Train Awards & Hip Hop Awards Indefinitely appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

End Of An Era? BET ‘Suspends’ Ceremonies For Soul Train Awards & Hip Hop Awards Indefinitely  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

DFW Career Fair
Local

You’re Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!

iOne Local Sales| Trey Songz- KBFB | 2025-08-15
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Trey Songz: 20 Years of Music Tour

Business black woman having phone conversation with client in office. African american young woman using smart phone
DFW Career Fair

Radio One DFW Career Fair Employers Confirmed

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close