Giveon Reflects on His Journey and “Beloved” at Urban 1 Summit

Source: Norris Ford / R1

The Urban 1 Summit brought another iconic moment in music as Giveon, the baritone voice redefining R&B, shared insights into his artistic evolution and new project, Beloved. Speaking candidly, his reflections combined vulnerability, wit, and an unfiltered passion for music, captivating the audience.

Giveon has solidified his place in contemporary music, blending timeless soul with raw emotion. Rising to fame with hits like “Heartbreak Anniversary,” he’s drawn comparisons to legends while staying uniquely authentic. During the Summit, he revealed how growing up in Long Beach, California—surrounded by Motown influences and nonprofit programs—laid the foundation for his career. He credited a local arts nonprofit for igniting his songwriting process, demonstrating how community support shapes raw talent into greatness.





Transitioning to Beloved, Giveon described it as his most honest project yet. The album, recorded with live instrumentation, offers a distinct analog feel reminiscent of 70s soul. Tracks like “Diamonds for Your Pain” and “Keeper” reflect deeply personal moments, with romantic turbulence and self-reflection carved into lyrics. Giveon explained how the live recording process added soul that digital tools can’t replicate, making Beloved a standout work in modern R&B.

Beyond the music, Giveon’s personality shone through. He masterfully balanced humor with introspection, confessing to working through flaws like defensiveness in relationships. He also expressed nostalgia for a simpler time in music when the art, not personal lives, was the focus—although he acknowledged the importance of connecting with fans.

READ MORE STORIES:

Giveon’s growth as an artist is showcased in every track of his new project—his second studio album, Beloved, out now. With its raw storytelling, soulful live instrumentation, and honest reflections, Beloved marks a powerful new chapter in his career. It’s more than just an album; it’s a testament to Giveon’s talent, authenticity, and lasting impact on the R&B landscape.

Giveon Reflects on His Journey and “Beloved” at Urban 1 Summit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com