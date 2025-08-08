Texas Exec Asher Watkins Fatally Gored By Cape Buffalo In South Africa

Listen Live
Asher Watkins Fatally Gored By Cape Buffalo In South Africa

Asher Watkins Fatally Gored By Cape Buffalo In South Africa

Asher Watkins was on a guided safari trip earlier in the month in South Africa when the Cape buffalo charged his group unprovoked.

Published on August 8, 2025

Asher Watkins

Asher Watkins, a Dallas business executive and millionaire ranch owner, was fatally gored by a Cape buffalo while on a guided safari trip in South Africa earlier in the month. According to reports, Asher Watkins did not provoke the buffalo, which charged his group without warning.

As reported by PEOPLE, Asher Watkins, 52, is the owner of Watkins Ranch Group in Dallas, Texas. Watkins was on a guided hunting trip in the province of Limpopo with Coenraad Vermaak Safaris on August 3. According to a statement from the safari company provided by Hans Vermaak, the attack was unprovoked.

From PEOPLE:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA,” Hans Vermaak said in the statement.

“On Sunday 3rd August, while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa’s Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo,” he added.

According to experts, Cape buffalo can become extremely violent when wounded, but injuries of this sort are not unprecedented.

Coenraad Vermaak Safaris says that Asher Watkins was a familiar presence at the company’s guided hunts, and says it will support the family after the tragic loss.

