DSW Fall 2025 Trends: Here’s What You Need In Your Closet For The Season Ahead

Finding the perfect shoe hasn’t always been easy for me.

As a woman with a larger shoe size (11/12), I’ve had to get creative over the years. I’ve skipped out on trends not because I didn’t love them, but because they didn’t love me back – at least not in my size. And while I’m still learning what styles work best for me, I’ve always loved shoes.

Whether I’m curating looks for work, events, or simply running errands with a little flair, shoes are the perfect place to start. That’s why I love attending previews like DSW’s Fall 2025 shoe trend showcase at their Union Square flagship store in NYC.

This appointment-only event gave fashion lovers, editors, and insiders a chance to explore the upcoming season’s styles in real time. So let’s get into it. Think of this as your official trend report and shopping checklist all in one.

1. Oxblood Is Still That Girl

Oxblood is officially that girl – the color is back this fall, deeper, richer, and showing up in everything from pointy-toe ankle boots and leather finishes to sleek sneakers and pumps.

One of my favorite shoes on display at the showcase was a structured oxblood boot with a stacked heel and a sharp silhouette. The footwear was the perfect complement for wide-leg jeans or a trench coat.

And the color is appearing in styles for the fellas too. DSW featured a yummy Timberland boat-style loafer done in a deep maroon hue with a chunky sole and nautical lacing. There was also a tri-tone New Balance sneaker in cream, soft tan, and burgundy for anyone who wants to ease into the color without going all in.

2. We’re Still in Our Animal Print Era

Another trend that we still haven’t let go of is animal print. It still has us in a chokehold – and this fall, it’s more versatile than ever.

From cowhide booties to cheetah pumps and even matching accessories, animal print is showing up in new ways that feel both timeless and bold. One of my favorite styles was a square-toe, cheetah-print heel with a delicate ankle strap – perfect for the club or date night.

If boots are your love language, the cow-print ankle boot is worth trying on. And for the fashionistas who love a head-to-toe moment, DSW has matching hair bows and handbags to bring your look full circle.

3. Sneakers Are Taking Over — Comfort Is Queen

The sneaker wave isn’t just a moment, it’s a movement.

As more of us continue blending comfort with chic, DSW is delivering. The Fall 2025 collection had a mix of throwback styles, bold textures, and playful silhouettes from brands we love, including Adidas, Puma, and New Balance. Whether you’re pairing them with a maxi dress, joggers, jorts, or wide-leg pants, a good pair of sneakers now belongs in every closet.

A DSW rep I spoke with shared that Puma’s Belladonna and Arizona styles are already two of their most in-demand picks for fall. The Arizona especially stood out. Get into the zebra pony hair sneaker that plays with texture and adds visual interest without doing too much.

4. Cowboy Boots Continue Into Fall

If you thought cowboy boots were riding off into the sunset, think again. This trend is sticking around and becoming part of our lifestyle.

And whether you’re going for a classic brown suede boot, a two-tone pointed toe, or something with a little slouch, DSW has you covered. Boots are a known fall staple. I saw chocolate leather, warm tan suede, and a deep espresso pair that would eat with a knee-length skirt and an oversized blazer.

Why DSW’s Fall 2025 Shoe Preview Was Everything You Need – And More

As someone who’s spent years figuring out how to express personal style in shoes that actually fit, I thought this preview provided options for everyone. From cute shoes and boots to bag charms, purses, and hair accessories, DSW’s fall offerings hit.

So if you’re already planning outfits for the colder months – like I am – you may want to try out DSW. Many of these styles are already available online or in-store.

