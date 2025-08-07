Listen Live
Dallas Rapper Erica Banks Arrested For Stolen Gun At Atlanta Airport

Banks told police she was unaware the firearm was stolen

Published on August 7, 2025

Erica Banks
Dallas native and rapper Erica Banks is facing legal trouble after being caught with a stolen firearm at Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.


The weapon, identified as a Smith & Wesson, was discovered inside her Louis Vuitton purse during an X-ray screening at the airport’s north terminal checkpoint. Authorities later determined the gun had been reported stolen in 2018 in Greenville, South Carolina.


Banks told police she was unaware the firearm was stolen. Despite her claims, she was arrested on the spot and booked into Clayton County Jail. However, she was released within hours.
Her attorney is now pushing to have the charges dropped, arguing that Banks did not know the weapon’s background.


The case is still developing, and Erica Banks plans to appear in court soon.

