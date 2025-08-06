Listen Live
Entertainment

Baseball Legend Jose Altuve Denied Service At Louis Vuitton Store

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

American League Championship Series Game Seven: New York Yankees v. Houston Astros
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Houston Astros icon Jose Altuve, a two-time World Series champion and former MVP, recently found himself at the center of a controversy after his visit to the Louis Vuitton store in Houston’s prestigious Galleria mall. Despite his status as a surefire Hall of Famer and a beloved figure in Houston sports, Altuve was denied service solely due to his casual attire.

The incident, which unfolded when Altuve arrived dressed in shorts and a hoodie, quickly sparked national outrage after witnesses captured the moment on video. Reports indicate that staff at the luxury retail store assumed he wasn’t a serious customer based on his appearance and subsequently asked him to leave.

Related Stories

Fans and fellow athletes rallied behind Altuve, condemning the store’s actions. The backlash highlighted not only respect for the baseball star but also the broader principle of treating every customer with dignity, regardless of appearance or perceived status.

Louis Vuitton swiftly responded to the uproar, issuing a statement expressing regret over what they called an “unfortunate misunderstanding.” They emphasized their commitment to providing inclusive service to all guests—though for many, the statement felt too little, too late.

Altuve himself brushed off the incident with grace, yet his experience continues to serve as a reminder of the assumptions we make about others. Whether a legend or not, respect should never hinge on appearances.

For the Houston hero, it seems the only brand he’ll continue to stand by is that of winning on the baseball diamond.

SEE ALSO

Baseball Legend Jose Altuve Denied Service At Louis Vuitton Store  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

DFW Career Fair
Local

You’re Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!

iOne Local Sales| Trey Songz- KBFB | 2025-08-15
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Trey Songz: 20 Years of Music Tour

Business black woman having phone conversation with client in office. African american young woman using smart phone
DFW Career Fair

Radio One DFW Career Fair Employers Confirmed

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close